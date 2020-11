Election 2020 live updates: Trump says he isn’t thinking of election night speech; Biden says ‘Philly is the key’

Today is Election Day 2020. President Trump made a final appeal on morning television, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden returned to campaign in Pennsylvania. Voters are hitting the polls nationwide, though millions have already cast their ballots early, in person and by mail.