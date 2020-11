Democrats grow more anxious about Pennsylvania



Biden holds a small lead in Pennsylvania, and most Democrats expect him to win the state, where he will spend the last two days of the campaign. But their anxiety is growing, fueled in part by Trump’s shocking win in 2016. More in www.washingtonpost.com » Fuel Tags: Democrats