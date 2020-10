Added: 28.10.2020 11:19 | 17 views | 0 comments

QAnon accounts are multiplying on sites such as Parler and Telegram that have little content moderation. Merchants selling QAnon-themed t-shirts appear to be thriving, including on major online retailers such as Amazon. And even on Twitter, one of the tech companies that recently has worked to curb the conspiracy content, accounts openly touting QAnon remain active, especially in key states such as Florida and Texas.