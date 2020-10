‘It’s a sea change’: How climate went from the back burner to a central issue in this year’s debates

As they face off, Trump and Biden will be asked about climate change for 15 minutes - the longest segment devoted to the topic in any presidential debate. Here's why climate has become a top tier issue, along with some basic facts for readers ahead of the debate.