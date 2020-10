Added: 22.10.2020 11:39 | 7 views | 0 comments

The final presidential debate between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden is set to take place tonight. The Washington Post will have an uninterrupted live stream of the debate. Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent and co-anchor of “Weekend Today,” is the moderator and has chosen topics for six 15-minute segments: fighting covid-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.