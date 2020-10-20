Clean up, Aisle 1600: White House says Trump didnâ€™t really mean that thing about declassifying Russia documents

Added: 20.10.2020 20:07 | 10 views | 0 comments

In a sworn court filing Tuesday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows downplayed Trumpâ€™s recent tweet declaring that he had authorized the declassification of all documents related to the Russia investigation.