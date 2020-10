Debate commission to mute Trump, Biden microphones during parts of Thursday debate



Added: 20.10.2020 2:21 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.usatoday.com



Trump’s campaign has repeatedly opposed the idea of granting the moderator the power to shut off a candidate’s microphone — an idea that has been floated in the aftermath of the first debate, during which Trump repeatedly interrupted and jeered at Biden. More in www.washingtonpost.com »