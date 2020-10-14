Trump begs for suburban womenâ€™s support while Biden appeals to older voters

Added: 14.10.2020 3:19 | 9 views | 0 comments

Bidenâ€™s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), will get a opportunity to grill Trumpâ€™s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, as her confirmation hearing continues in Washington.