Trump promised to bring China to heel. He didnâ€™t and the result is a pitched conflict between the worldâ€™s two major powers.

Aides say the president is standing up to Beijing. But critics warn heâ€™s created a dangerously tense relationship born out of a chaotic and undisciplined style that has defined many aspects of his presidency.