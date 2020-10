Added: 09.10.2020 0:19 | 15 views | 0 comments

Online declarations, brimming with hatred and potentially violent intent, have become staples of extremism-fueled crime, from police killings to synagogue massacres to bombing plots. Before they become real, these plots percolate online, courtesy of a social media ecosystem that’s ubiquitous, barely moderated and well suited to helping aggrieved people find each other.