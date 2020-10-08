Trump returns to Oval Office as aides refuse to say when he last tested negative for the coronavirus



The potentially dangerous move by a still infectious and recovering covid-19 patient was Trumpâ€™s latest attempt to send a message that Americans should not be afraid of a disease that hospitalized him and infected much of the West Wing. More in www.washingtonpost.com »