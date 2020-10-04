White House provides confusing and incomplete answers about Trumpâ€™s health as president says he is â€˜feeling wellâ€™

Added: 03.10.2020 22:45 | 13 views | 0 comments

The questions raised by the news conference and subsequent comments from White House aides further fueled a credibility problem that has plagued the White House from the start of Trumpâ€™s presidency.