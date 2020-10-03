Twitter banished the worst QAnon accounts. But more than 93,000 remain on the site, research shows



Source: twitter.com



More than 93,000 active accounts have references to QAnon in their Twitter profiles, and their overall rate of posting has increased, according to new research. More in www.washingtonpost.com »