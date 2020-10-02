Barrett signed ad in 2006 decrying â€˜barbaric legacyâ€™ of Roe v. Wade, advocating overturning the law

Added: 01.10.2020 22:40 | 14 views | 0 comments

The public declaration from President Trumpâ€™s Supreme Court nominee drew criticism from a top Democrat who warned her confirmation will threaten womenâ€™s reproductive rights.