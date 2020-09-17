William Barrâ€™s eyebrow-raising â€˜robber baronsâ€™ metaphor for the Trump era

Added: 17.09.2020 16:20 | 5 views | 0 comments

In a speech to a conservative audience Wednesday night, Barr likened our current situation to C.S. Lewis's quote pitting "robber barons" against "omnipotent moral busybodies."