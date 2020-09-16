Pro-Trump youth group enlists teens in secretive campaign likened to a â€˜troll farm,â€™ prompting rebuke by Facebook and Twitter

Added: 15.09.2020 23:05 | 9 views | 0 comments

The sprawling operation by Turning Point Action, led by conservative activist Charlie Kirk, evades guardrails put in place to prevent the spread of online disinformation, experts said.