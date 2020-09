Biden and Trump battle in the Rust Belt, each glossing over his own record

The former vice president, who touted tax plans to help U.S. workers in Michigan, is vying for states that flipped red in 2016. The president plans a rally in Freeland, Mich., on Thursday and is airing an ad in the state that portrays Biden as a threat to economic progress.