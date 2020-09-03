What to make of Nancy Pelosiâ€™s â€˜setupâ€™ defense for going to an indoor salon

Added: 03.09.2020 13:21 | 5 views | 0 comments

Even if all this criticism is unwarranted, this salon visit and the House speakerâ€™s response donâ€™t help Democrats argue theyâ€™re the ones taking covid-19 seriously.