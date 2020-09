Trump’s interviews with friendly hosts can go awry even when they try to save him from himself

Added: 01.09.2020 23:10 | 10 views | 0 comments

President Trump’s interview with Laura Ingraham was the latest example of Trump making a controversial comment or unfounded assertion that kicks off a news cycle — an unhelpful one, in the eyes of many of his advisers — during an interview with a sympathetic host who tries unsuccessfully to keep him on message.