Bidenâ€™s sister, Valerie, at his side for 74 years â€” and for one final goal

Added: 30.08.2020 20:45 | 8 views | 0 comments

Joe Bidenâ€™s sister has been deeply entwined in his life and career for more than seven decades. Now sheâ€™s trying to help him take a final, giant step.