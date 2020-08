Added: 27.08.2020 0:19 | 17 views | 0 comments

Four years after Russian operatives used social media in a bid to exacerbate America’s racial divisions and suppress Black voting, such tactics have spread to a wide range of disinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The potency and persistence of this playbook was on display this week as Twitter deleted an account that claimed to belong to a former Black Lives Matter protester who had switched allegiances to the Republicans.