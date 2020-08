RNC 2020 live updates: Republican speakers decry Democrats, tying them to socialism and praising Trump

President Trump was officially renominated ahead of a night that featured speakers including his oldest son, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Nikki Haley, Reps. Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.