RNC 2020 live updates: Donald Trump Jr., Tim Scott, Nikki Haley among speakers on conventionâ€™s first night

Added: 25.08.2020 0:58 | 5 views | 0 comments

President Trump was officially renominated ahead of a night that features speakers including his oldest son, Reps. Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.