Trumpâ€™s reelection effort has officially spent more than $1 billion, a record sum at this point in the campaign

Added: 21.08.2020 12:19 | 17 views | 0 comments

President Trumpâ€™s campaign, the Republican Party and two affiliated committees have spent more than $1 billion since 2017, a record-breaking sum spent toward a reelection effort at this point in the presidential campaign, new filings show.