The Democratic National Convention convenes on Monday, Aug. 17 in Milwaukee. In addition to presumptive Democratice presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), speakers include president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama and president Bill Clinton and Sen. Hillary Clinton. Due to health concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, Biden will accept the nomination from his home in Delaware.