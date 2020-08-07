Trump campaign ad manipulates three images to put Biden in a â€˜basementâ€™



Added: 07.08.2020 8:00 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: whatshappeningmyron.com



In the latest example of manipulated video, the Trump campaign Photoshopped images of Biden campaigning so he appears to be alone. More in www.washingtonpost.com »