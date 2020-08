Facebook’s fact checkers have ruled claims in Trump ads are false — but no one is telling Facebook’s users

Added: 05.08.2020 18:23 | 8 views | 0 comments

Facebook doesn’t review politicians’ ads for accuracy but Facebook’s fact-checking partners do and share their findings on their own websites. A Washington Post review of those assessments show unanimity Trump is mischaracterizing Biden's position on defunding the police.