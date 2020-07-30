Trump floats idea of delaying the November election, a power granted to Congress, as he ramps up attacks on voting by mail

In morning tweets, the president asked if voting should be postponed until it can be done “properly, securely and safely.” The U.S. Constitution gives Congress the power to set the “time, place and manner” of the election.