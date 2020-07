Hydroxychloroquine studies show drug is not effective for early treatment of mild covid-19



The first randomized clinical trial of hydroxychlorquine for early treatment of patients with mild covid-19 showed the drug was not effective in treating the disease in patients who were not hospitalized. The study is a setback for proponents of the drug who argued it would be beneficial for people treated early. More in www.washingtonpost.com »