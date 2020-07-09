Supreme Court says Manhattan prosecutor may see Trumpâ€™s financial records, denies Congress access for now

Added: 09.07.2020 16:19 | 10 views | 0 comments

In 7-2 rulings in both cases, the justices rejected the presidentâ€™s assertion that he enjoys absolute immunity while in office. Trump nominees Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh joined the majorities.