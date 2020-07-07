Trumpâ€™s niece fills out the picture of Trump the cheater



Source: starschanges.com



In Mary Trump's new book, she claims Trump paid someone to take the SAT for him. It's merely the latest example of alleged cheating early in Trump's origin story. More in www.washingtonpost.com »