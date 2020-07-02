In wake of Trumpâ€™s Tulsa rally, his campaign is still contending with the fallout

Added: 02.07.2020 1:18 | 5 views | 0 comments

Health-care workers in Tulsa were quizzed about whether they leaked information about the positive cases to the news media â€” and then were given a different list of staffers to test, according to people with knowledge of the event.