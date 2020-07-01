As shaken cities and states pull back from reopening, Fauci sounds alarm on surging virus



Bars, pools and large gatherings are shutting down again as cases spike in the South and West, and the nationâ€™s top infectious-disease doctor warned that the number of daily cases could more than double. More in www.washingtonpost.com »