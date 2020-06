Fauci, other health officials expected to caution at hearing that coronavirus could continue for ‘some time’

Fauci is scheduled to be joined before the House Energy and Commerce Committee by Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control; Stephen Hahn, head of the Food and Drug Administration; and Brett Giroir, head of the U.S. Public Health Service.