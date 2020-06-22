With â€˜kung flu,â€™ â€˜thugs,â€™ and â€˜our heritage,â€™ Trump leans on racial grievance as he reaches for a campaign reset

The strategy energized his base and helped him win the White House in 2016 but is out of step with public opinion, which has rallied around the movement for racial justice.