Longtime N.Y. congressman tries to fend off challenger from left and avoid an Ocasio-Cortez-style upset

Rep. Eliot L. Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is locked in a tough race against Jamaal Bowman, a former middle school principal. The Democratic primary is Tuesday.