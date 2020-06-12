Trump downplays concerns of Pentagonâ€™s top general about church photo, calls it a â€˜beautiful pictureâ€™

The presidentâ€™s comments came hours after Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, apologized for appearing in a photo at St. Johnâ€™s Episcopal Church.