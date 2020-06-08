William Barrâ€™s Four-Pinocchio claim that pepper balls are â€˜not chemicalâ€™



Added: 08.06.2020 22:20 | 8 views | 0 comments



The Attorney General makes a bogus claim to obscure the events on June 1 near Lafayette Park, as detailed in a new video produced by ideo team. More in www.washingtonpost.com »