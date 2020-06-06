The Daily 202: â€˜We donâ€™t need to overreact.â€™ Jeff Sessions says â€˜politically correct policingâ€™ will â€˜demoralizeâ€™ officers.

In an interview, the former attorney general supports Trumpâ€™s threat to invoke the Insurrection Act and defends Barrâ€™s order to clear Lafayette Square.