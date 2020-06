Who do you think Joe Biden should choose for VP?

Biden committed to choosing a woman as his running mate. The potential picks include Stacey Abrams, Tammy Baldwin, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Val Demings, Tammy Duckworth, Kamala D. Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Michelle Lujan Grisham, Susan E. Rice, Elizabeth Warren and Gretchen Whitmer. Who do you think he should choose? Take this quiz to narrow your shortlist.