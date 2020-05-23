Klobuchar, seeking VP spot, scrambles to fix relations with black community



Added: 23.05.2020 14:29 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.zimbio.com



Amy Klobuchar works urgently to repair her relations with the black community â€” and shore up her odds of becoming Joe Bidenâ€™s running mate More in www.washingtonpost.com »