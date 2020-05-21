Pro-Trump super PAC spent $1.3 million on legal fees in April, an unusually high amount for a super PAC

Pro-Trump super PAC America First Action poured more than half of its operating costs into legal fees last month, spending $1.3 million on legal consulting -- an unusually high amount for a super PAC.