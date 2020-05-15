Trumpâ€™s company has received at least $970,000 from U.S. taxpayers for room rentals

Taxpayers have paid for more than 1,600 nightly room rentals at Trump properties, including 530 nights at the presidentâ€™s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.