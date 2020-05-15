â€˜You reek of ignoranceâ€™: Fox News hosts who once hailed Michael Flynnâ€™s judge now say heâ€™s hopelessly biased

Added: 14.05.2020 15:20 | 11 views | 0 comments

In December 2018, Judge Emmet Sullivan was a paragon of virtue to several Fox News hosts and analysts. Now that he's declining to dismiss the Michael Flynn case, they've turned on him.