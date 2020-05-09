As deaths mount, Trump tries to convince Americans itâ€™s safe to inch back to normal



The administration is effectively bowing to â€” and asking Americans to accept â€” a devastating proposition: that a steady, daily accumulation of lonely deaths is the grim cost of reopening the nation. More in www.washingtonpost.com »