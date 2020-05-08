Trump says coronavirus will disappear without a vaccine. Fauci has said the opposite.



Source: bipartisanreport.com



"This is going to go away without a vaccine," Trump said Friday, citing doctors. Anthony Fauci, though, has offered a very different take. More in www.washingtonpost.com »