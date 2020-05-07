Justice Dept. moves to drop case against Michael Flynn, former Trump adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI

Added: 07.05.2020 21:18 | 2 views | 0 comments

The move marks a stunning reversal in the case of the former Army general who was convicted in special counsel Robert S. Mueller IIIâ€™s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.