Trumpâ€™s effort to wish away the coronavirus enters â€˜the next stageâ€™

Added: 06.05.2020 16:59 | 10 views | 0 comments

Trumpâ€™s comments on Fox News and ABC recent days betray his wishful attempt to move past the crisis. Itâ€™s a wish heâ€™s acting on, but the virus often has other ideas.