Trump cheers on governors even as they ignore White House coronavirus guidelines in race to reopen

The dichotomy underscores how an eagerness by Trump and several state governors to begin restarting economic activity after a weeks-long slowdown has clashed with a stubbornly high national caseload that has defied the president’s predictions of a swift and safe reopening.