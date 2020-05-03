Unexpected outcome in Wisconsin: Tens of thousands of ballots that arrived after voting day were counted, thanks to court decisions

Under a Supreme Court order, election officials tallied absentee ballots postmarked by April 7, rather than just those received by then â€” underscoring the power of narrow court decisions to significantly shape which votes are counted.